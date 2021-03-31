Birmingham pension fund changes move toward approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes to the pension fund for Birmingham city workers are a big step closer to reality.
Representative Allen Treadaway (R), the sponsor of SB510 says the bill was voted out of committee Tuesday and is now headed to the floor of the Alabama House where it could be voted on as early as Thursday, and where Treadaway says he expects it to pass.
Mayor Randall Woodfin and his staff told the city council Tuesday that the bill, which he supports, would increase contributions from city workers by .5 percent, and mandate the city pay whatever an actuary determines it needs to pay annually to fix a fund that is only 53% funded.
“The main part of this bill in Montgomery, again, is not the .5 or the other things that have been part of this conversation,” said Woodfin. “The main thing is boxing in the city to always do its portion separate from politics, separate from whomever is the mayor going forward.”
However, vocal opponents of the legislation including former pension board trustee and retired Birmingham Police sergeant Dexter Cunningham argue that the fund is not in dire straits, due to legislation 2017 that increased employee contributions and set a floor for city contributions. Cunningham says it is unfair to ask workers to pay more for a plan that he says would also make it tougher to recruit new employees.
“This is going to impact citizens in a negative way and employees in a negative way,” said Cunningham. “The only win out of this is for this administration to improve their bond rating.”
