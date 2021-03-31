Big bass and more in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WBRC) - As you might expect, fishing is big in a place known as The Big Bass Capital of The World, but there are lots of reasons to make the Barbour county town of Eufaula a destination spot, beginning with The Donut King.
“It’s been a donut shop over 50 years,” says Tina Corbett. “Everybody that comes in we know by name, and we know what they want. We specialize in the yeast donuts, glazed and we do chocolate, strawberry, chocolate sprinkle, and then we have our fills. We have four flavors, vanilla, lemon, raspberry, and the Bavarian and our cinnamon twists, cinnamon bun, honey bun, the éclair.”
And don’t forget to grab a “dog” while you’re there for a little later in the day.
Tina adds, “The sausage dog and the chili dog are big popular things, too, at The Donut King.”
Of course, nothing goes with donuts like a hot cup of coffee, and in The Big Bass Capital of the World, that means Large Mouth Coffee from Superior Pecans.
“We re-branded Large Mouth to better fit Lake Eufaula and where we are and all the tourists that we’re bringing in,” says Emily Hinton of Superior Pecans.
“We put our pecan pieces in with the coffee beans and roast it together, so our most famous blend is the Southern Pecan Coffee. We get tons of people that come in, they can pull up and we know exactly which coffee to make them. We’re thankful for our locals and for what our mayor, Mayor Tibbs, has done bringing in fishing tournaments and helping us play off The Large Mouth Thing.”
While you’re finishing your coffee and donuts, they’re already smoking at Phil’s Bar-B-Q.
“We don’t put it in a machine and push the button. We actually love that meat from the time we put the rub on until the time you put it in your mouth - it’s being loved somehow by a person,” says Dennis Durrance. “We’ve got sauces up here. We’ll go through what they are. They’ll take sauce back to the table and eight times out of ten they never use the sauce. It’s always in the meat.
Dennis adds with a laugh, “So, the quality of the product that comes off my bar-b-q grill, in my opinion, is better than most, and if not bring something to me that proves otherwise.”
Bar-B-Q and Big Bass. Coffee and Donuts. They all combine for a Barbour County experience, which is Absolutely Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.