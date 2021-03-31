ARMS vaccinating at all 4 sites, scheduling rec-center vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Regional Medical Services is ramping up vaccinations just weeks after they didn’t have any vaccines at all to give.
They have a new vaccination clinic starting tomorrow at the North Birmingham rec-center, part of the city’s long-term goal to make vaccines easily accessible.
ARMS was able to vaccinate 200 people three weeks ago, and the facility said calls for more doses were through the roof in the predominantly minority community.
“Our North Birmingham community was in desperate need of getting some vaccines and we were really just able to push this through,” said Mosley.
Mosley says as local and state health officials identified racial disparity in vaccine access, they worked with ARMS to steer vaccines into underserved areas.
“We are now able to vaccinate people at all four of our locations, off of Crestwood Boulevard, in Ensley, in downtown Birmingham and in north Birmingham,” he said of the ARMS facilities.
Their facilities are taking appointments by phone and online, and tomorrow’s clinic at the rec-center will have 500 doses alone.
“We just want everybody to have the opportunity to do it be they walking, driving, crawling, running whatever,” he added.
He also welcomes people in surrounding rural areas to register for vaccines with ARMS.
“We want everybody to take advantage, you don’t have to go to Hoover if you live in Gardendale, Fultondale, Pratt City, Tarrant, you don’t have to go to Hoover to get a shot.”
Details for the first rec-center vaccination event are as follows, it takes place on March 31, 2021, at the North Birmingham Recreation Center, 3501 28th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35207.
Patients can schedule an appointment at the rec-centers by visiting the website or calling 205-858-2221.
All people, however, are welcome. The website also has openings for two dates in April, the 7th and the 14th. Each selection will say which vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.