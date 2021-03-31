ADPH working to combat vaccine hesitancy with new messaging

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -New polling finds Alabamians are taking COVID seriously, but some are still reluctant to take the vaccine.
The recent poll conducted by the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a third of Alabamians are still hesitant to take the vaccine. The reluctance is among all races according to ADPH with the primary factor being the speed in which the vaccine was developed.
State heath leaders are listening to those concerns and coming up with a plan using trusted voices in the community to help build more confidence in the vaccine as more of it becomes available statewide.
“We’re just using that to steer our messaging and make sure we’re getting the message to the right people in the right way,” Dr. Scott Harris with ADPH said.
ADPH says we should start seeing the messaging with PSA’s and social media over the coming weeks to try and get as many people to take the vaccine as possible.
