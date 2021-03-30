Tips to deal with pollen include wearing a mask outdoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pollen counts right now are astronomical but something you’re doing to combat COVID-19 might just help you sneeze less.
Pollen is everywhere but the mask you’re already wearing can help prevent it from getting in your nose.
Springtime... the birds are chirping, and the pollen is aggravating.
“Usually, now the trees become a major culprit, tree pollen,” said Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, a UAB Professor.
And it sticks to everything.
“You see all the cars are covered in yellow pollen,” he noted.
Cho has found that masks can help reduce symptoms by preventing you from breathing in pollen.
“You have to wash your mask all the time, if it’s just reusing the mask without washing it, then actually pollen will build up on the outside of the mask,” he said.
He says by the way, pollen loves to get trapped on your clothes and in your hair too.
“Wash your hair and take a shower before you go to bed,” he said.
Those steps, and keeping your mask clean, can stop the sneezes before they start.
He also recommends using a netipot or a saline rinse to get that pollen out of your nose.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.