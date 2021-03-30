Storm cleanup volunteers extending stay in west Alabama after second tornado strike

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Downed trees along with damaged and/or destroyed homes are all that’s left in some areas after a tornado passed through Hale County last week.
Now a group of volunteers assisting folks after the storm said it will stay longer to help people clean up.
Volunteers working with Samaritan’s Purse have been helping families in west Alabama remove storm debris for more than week.
“Help move out debris from destroyed homes. Just with an opportunity to be able to love on people in this area and to let them know they are not alone in this world,” said Shannon Dailey.
Dailey, a Regional Program Manager for US Disaster Relief with Samaritan’s Purse, says the group is now extending its stay in the area another week.
The group set up a temporary headquarters at Tuscaloosa’s Valley View Baptist Church after a tornado damaged parts of Moundville in Hale County and South Rosser Road in southern Tuscaloosa County. Those volunteers are putting tarps of roofs, cleaning up debris and removing downed trees.
The group is now also helping storm victims in Hale, Greene, and Bibb counties until the end of this week after tornadoes left a path of destruction in those communities Thursday.
“It’s not common for us to have storms back to back. But that is the season for such as this. And it has been known to happen before. And we just continue to go and make sure our volunteers are safe where they’re working. But just continue to show these people the love of Jesus Christ as we are out there serving,” Dailey continued.
