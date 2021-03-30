State health officials dismiss ‘doom’ in Alabama as cases decrease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the CDC’s dire warning today, we took a look at Alabama’s COVID-19 case numbers to see if there is any indication of a third spike.
We are still in a downward trend of cases, but state health officials say not to act like the pandemic is over yet.
The state added 228 COVID-19 cases today but the seven day average is 300, and the good news is that just 350 people hospitalized statewide compared to January when we saw more than 3,000 people hospitalized.
Dr. Karen Landers says to keep taking health precautions but to also have hope.
“Hope is very important, and we have seen reasons to be hopeful, the decline in numbers of cases, the increase in numbers of vaccinations and decline in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Landers.
She says the big concern is just how the vaccines will react to variants.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.