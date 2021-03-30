Search for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are looking a missing 53-year-old Bessemer man.
Othello Thompson is described as 5′11′', 225 pounds.
Thompson was last seen on Monday, March 29, 2021, at around 6 p.m., while in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue South.
Officers said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie/jacket, black shoes, and unknown color pants.
Officers said Thompson suffers from mental conditions which impair his judgment and may cause him to have combative behavior.
