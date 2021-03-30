Piedmont man sentenced to 50 years for possession and production of child pornography

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Piedmont man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for possession and production of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Matthew Allan Smyth, 37, Monday to 600 months in prison followed by 120 months of supervised release.
Smyth pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The conviction will require him to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
According to the plea agreement, Smyth admitted that he enticed a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography between November 2016 and January 2018.
Prosecutors said a search warrant allowed them to take electronic devices from Smyth on March 27. 2018. A forensic examination was conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations. The forensic review of the devices revealed a total of 15 pornographic videos and 161 pornographic images of the minor victim. All the videos and images were produced by Smyth.
“Today’s sentence sends a strong message to all other sexual predators,” USA Escalona said. “Smyth stole the innocence of this young child. Children are our most vulnerable victims, and my office will do everything in our power to seek justice for them.”
“These crimes are disgusting, and our investigators will remain ever vigilant in protecting victims,” SAC Sharp said. “Thank you to the collaborative efforts of our state and local law enforcement partners to remove yet another child predator from our community.”
“This sentence ensures that Smyth will not be able to hurt anyone else with his filth and the community can rest a little easier in that knowledge,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama.
FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Piedmont Police Department, and the Oxford Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423.
