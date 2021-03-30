Person shot during domestic disturbance in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to the 700 Block of Fields Lane to investigate a report of a person shot around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Once on the scene, deputies discovered one person who had been struck by gunfire.
Police say that person was transported to UAB by helicopter. Their current medical condition is not known.
The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic disturbance, according to police.
Additional family members reported that the shooting was a case of self-defense.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.