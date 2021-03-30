More tornado-relief aid pouring into west Alabama

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Help for tornado victims comes in many forms. In Hale County, that help came in the form of BStrong boxes.
Crews unloaded pallets with 900 BStrong Global Empowerment Mission Family Necessities Kits in Sawyerville on Monday.
GEM delivered supplies and care packages to people recovering from Thursday’s storm.
“It’s really been devastating. We’re just thankful there was no loss of life. And they’re in need of a lot of things,” Hale County commissioners said Monday.
The President of GEM said they partnered with Bethany Frankel’s BStrong Initiative and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Sawyerville to offer support to tornado impacted communities in surrounding Hale County.
“This is an initiative trying to support communities after a disaster like this horrible tornado that you had here,” Michael Capponi expressed.
The pre-packaged boxes contain food, COVID-19 prevention kits, and personal hygiene products.
Valada Paige-Banks believes the gifts show just how much some people are willing to help others in need after a tornado.
“People have showed up in this area, in Sawyerville, in Greensboro. I’m just going to say in Hale County, to really support the people that were really damaged in the storm,” she explained.
Capponi added GEM would like to offer materials to help rebuild one of the community centers damaged by the tornado.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.