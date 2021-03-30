Lowe’s donated supplies to help storm cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lowe’s held drive-through supply donation events in the parking lots of stores in Hoover, Inverness, Alabaster, Oxford and Anniston on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 2 p.m. for those impacted by tornadoes.
Lowe’s passed out free 27-gallon totes filled with cleanup supplies including trash bags, work gloves, water and bleach.
WHERE & WHEN:
Lowe’s of Inverness
5291 Highway 280
Inverness, Ala. 35242
Lowe’s of Hoover
2100 Valleydale Road
Hoover, Ala. 35244
Lowe’s of Alabaster
235 Colonial Promenade Pkwy
Alabaster, Ala. 35007
Lowe’s of Oxford
1836 US Highway 78 East
Oxford, Ala. 36203
Lowe’s of N. Anniston
4901 McClellan Blvd.
Anniston, Ala. 36206
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.