Lowe’s donated supplies to help storm cleanup
Lowe's donating supplies to storm victims (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | March 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 2:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lowe’s held drive-through supply donation events in the parking lots of stores in Hoover, Inverness, Alabaster, Oxford and Anniston on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 2 p.m. for those impacted by tornadoes.

Lowe’s passed out free 27-gallon totes filled with cleanup supplies including trash bags, work gloves, water and bleach.

WHERE & WHEN:

Lowe’s of Inverness

5291 Highway 280

Inverness, Ala. 35242

Lowe’s of Hoover

2100 Valleydale Road

Hoover, Ala. 35244

Lowe’s of Alabaster

235 Colonial Promenade Pkwy

Alabaster, Ala. 35007

Lowe’s of Oxford

1836 US Highway 78 East

Oxford, Ala. 36203

Lowe’s of N. Anniston

4901 McClellan Blvd.

Anniston, Ala. 36206

