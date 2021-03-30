First day at new COVID vaccination site near airport went smoothly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 1,000 people were given vaccines at the new COVID-19 vaccination site near the airport.
To make sure you know where the new site is, we’re On Your Side with some clear directions.
If you’re driving to the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport on the main drag, which is Messer Airport Highway, you’ll get to a stop light at Aviation Avenue. The cemetery will be on your right.
At the light, you will take a left on Aviation Avenue.
Then you will drive until it dead ends into 50th Street North.
Then you’ll take a right onto 50th Street North, and drive until you see big white tents to your left.
That’s where they’re giving out Pfizer vaccines Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment only.
To make an appointment, Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health said, “Go to www.jcdh.org, that’s the health department’s website. Right at the top, there’s a red banner, and it has a link you can click on for an appointment for the airport. Once you click that, it opens up to the scheduling system immediately. And you can book your own appointment.”
You can make appointments for multiple eligible people to get vaccinated during the same time frame, and have multiple people get the shot in one car.
