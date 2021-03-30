First Alert for increasing clouds and a few storms Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the morning chilly with temperatures mostly in the 40s. A few spots north of I-20/59 are seeing slightly colder temperatures with areas in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Everyone is above freezing and should remain above freezing this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. We are watching showers and storms to our south. Our next weather system that is forecast to impact us is developing to our west where clouds cover is trying to move into parts of the Southeast this morning. The clouds to our west is forecast to move into our area later today giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Plan for morning sunshine with clouds increasing today. Temperatures will end up warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph. We’ll introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Most of us will remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that is forecast to move through Central Alabama Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Models are hinting that a line of strong storms could develop and move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon. A marginal threat, or a threat level of 1 out of 5, has been issued for areas along and north of I-20/59 tomorrow. A slight risk has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59 where higher instability could produce stronger storms. Main threats include damaging winds and large hail. While the tornado threat is very low tomorrow, it is not zero. The threat looks similar to what we saw Sunday when a line of storms moved through our area. Plan for temperatures to warm into the upper 60s for the first half of the day. Once the main line moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop and wind speeds will likely increase. We could see northwest winds at 10-20 mph after 4 p.m. tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Cold Mornings: We’ll start Thursday morning chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. If you are concerned about your outdoor plants, you might want to cover them up for Thursday morning. The big freeze will likely occur Friday morning as winds calm down and the sky remains clear. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. No doubt that the National Weather Service will issue freeze warnings for Friday. I think a frost or another freeze is possible Saturday morning as models hint we could drop back into the low to mid 30s. Quick reminder to bring your pets inside too!
Sunshine Returns: Sunshine will return Thursday and stay with us as we enter the weekend. Thursday and Friday will remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will gradually warm up over the weekend with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. We could see a few extra clouds move through our area Saturday, but we’ll remain dry. Easter Sunday is looking beautiful! We’ll start the day with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs in the upper 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon.
Looking Ahead: The weather pattern looks fairly quiet for the first half of next week. The main story will focus on warming temperatures. We should be back into the 70s next Monday and Tuesday. Models are hinting it could get very warm by the second half of next week with highs approaching the 80s. Rain chances could return by next Thursday and Friday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.