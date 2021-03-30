First Alert for increasing clouds and a few storms Tuesday evening

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that is forecast to move through Central Alabama Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Models are hinting that a line of strong storms could develop and move into Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon. A marginal threat, or a threat level of 1 out of 5, has been issued for areas along and north of I-20/59 tomorrow. A slight risk has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59 where higher instability could produce stronger storms. Main threats include damaging winds and large hail. While the tornado threat is very low tomorrow, it is not zero. The threat looks similar to what we saw Sunday when a line of storms moved through our area. Plan for temperatures to warm into the upper 60s for the first half of the day. Once the main line moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop and wind speeds will likely increase. We could see northwest winds at 10-20 mph after 4 p.m. tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday morning.