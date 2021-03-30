Fight between 2 parents over their children at NKY park ends in stabbing, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A fight between two parents over their children at a Boone County park ended with one of them stabbed and the other under arrest, Boone County sheriff’s officials say.
Felix Williams, 42, of Florence, is charged with a felony count of assault. He is held without bond at the Boone County Detention Center.
The victim, Bryan G. Watkins, 34, also of Florence, is listed as stable at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Sheriff’s officials say the two fathers argued after an incident involving their children at a nearby park and that escalated into a physical fight.
Williams displayed a knife and ultimately stabbed Watkins multiple times in the back in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials say.
