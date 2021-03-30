Doctors say it’s important for heart patients to get a COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say it’s especially important for people with heart conditions to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors say this is important because COVID-19 often attacks the lungs, and if your blood isn’t getting enough oxygen, the heart has to work harder to pump enough oxygen throughout your body, which means an already injured heart has to fight that much harder.
That’s why the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology are urging heart patients to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
More than 30 million Americans have heart disease, and hundreds of thousands die each year.
Health experts say once patients with underlying heart conditions get vaccinated, they’re less likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19.
And since patients with chronic conditions tend to have a higher risk of poorer outcomes with COVID-19, experts say that’s even more reason to roll up your sleeve.
“When we get sick with COVID symptoms, it puts a strain on every body system especially the heart and the cardiovascular system. The fever can cause heart rates to go up and it becomes more difficult for the heart to pump blood through the lungs, and when that happens somebody’s at much higher risk of bad outcomes including ICU visits and potentially death,” said Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UAB, Dr. Michael Saag.
Doctors say it is still possible to become infected with COVID-19, even if you’ve been vaccinated.
But most patients have less severe cases of the virus and are better protected from it, after they’ve been fully vaccinated.
