Crimson Care becomes newest place in Tuscaloosa to offer COVID vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More options are available in Tuscaloosa for those looking to schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine.
People can now book an appointment online at two additional locations as Crimson Care is the newest healthcare provider to offer the Moderna vaccine for those eligible.
Here’s a list of where you can book an appointment for the COVID shot in the area now:
Crimson Care clinics on Skyland Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Parkway: https://www.crimsoncare.com/vaccine
All Walmart stores in Tuscaloosa and Northport, including Sam’s Club: Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or Samsclub.com/covid
DCH Regional Medical Center: https://www.dchsystem.com/covidvaccine/
Tuscaloosa County Health Department: https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/
Maude Whatley Health Services: Call 205-758-6647
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has several open slots for veterans. To schedule an appointment, please call 205-554-2010. If you are not already enrolled, please call 205-554-2000 x2220 or x2221.
Phase 1C critical workers are now eligible to get the COVID vaccine. That includes transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, food service (includes restaurant staff) shelter and housing (construction), finance (bank tellers), information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety (engineers).
