Bluff Park Art Show returning in October

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bluff Park Art Show is returning in October after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
It’s set for Saturday, October 2 and will return to the Bluff Park Community.
Artists may apply to the show by clicking here.
The deadline to apply is May 1 and the late entry deadline is May 15. The show is presented by the Bluff Park Art Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
Artists display their work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Bluff Park Community Center, located at 517 Cloudland Drive in Hoover. In addition to art, the one-day show includes music, food vendors, and hands-on art activities for children ages 3-8.
There is no parking at the site. Free parking and shuttle buses are available at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, Shades Mountain Independent Church, Bluff Park Village Shopping Center and Shades Crest Baptist Church. Proceeds from the show are used to promote the arts in the greater Birmingham area.
Here are some of the media categories for submission to the 2021 show:
- 2-D and 3-D mixed Media
- Ceramics
- Drawings – graphite, pastels, charcoal, ink
- Fiber/Leather
- Glass
- Jewelry
- Metal
- Painting
- Photography / Digital Art
- Printmaking
- Sculpture
- Woodworking
For more information, go here.
