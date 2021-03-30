Authorities looking for missing Shelby Co. teenager

Steven Johnson was last seen in the Westover area. (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:08 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Stephen Matthew Johnson was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Westover area.

Johnson has brown hair and hazel eyes and is around 5′10″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 29, 2021

Please contact Investigator Dixon at 205-670-6039 or ddixon@shelbyso.com if you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts.

You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777..

