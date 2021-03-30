Authorities looking for missing Shelby Co. teenager

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Stephen Matthew Johnson was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Westover area.
Johnson has brown hair and hazel eyes and is around 5′10″ and weighs 130 pounds.
Please contact Investigator Dixon at 205-670-6039 or ddixon@shelbyso.com if you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts.
You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777..
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.