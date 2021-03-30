Alabama Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair

If you think the only job at WBRC FOX6 is in front of a camera, you’re missing a shot at a great career! Broadcasting offers exciting jobs in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, engineering and more.
Learn about these opportunities during the Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair April 5 through April 9 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.
Find information about broadcast careers and apply online. Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to visit us.
The Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair is brought to you by WBRC. Visit broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.
