Perry County hit hard by tornado

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Perry County lawmakers said their area was hit hard by a tornado Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Several homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed. A picture from a neighborhood also showed roof damage to a church.
The tornado that hit Perry County was part of the long track tornado that caused destruction for 50 miles.
Residents who have damage please take pictures and submit them to Mr. DeAndra Kimbrough at (334) 247-2372 or Perryeng@bellsouth.net .
Perry County Commission Chairman, Albert Turner, posted on Facebook ”that he has been in contact with the Governor’s Office and immediate needs for residents are coming.”
Turner stated a substation will be set up to distribute water and military style meals for residents affected at the Mount Tabor Church on Coretta Scott King Road and at the old Johnson Store parking lot as early as Monday around 10:00 a.m.
