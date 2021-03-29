Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Shannon Bream

In this episode, Mike talks with a cable network news anchor who was once told she would never make it in this business. But while Fox News Anchor and top legal correspondent Shannon Bream addresses that memory, she’s mainly joining the podcast to talk about her new book, the Women of the Bible Speak, and also discusses some of the personal battles she faced that she shared in her first book, Finding the Bright Side.
The former practicing attorney explains what helped her fight through a chronic eye condition that got so bad she considered suicide at one point. She also talks about her husband’s battle with brain cancer when they were engaged. (As a side note, her brother-in-law is former Braves’ star Sid Bream, whose safe slide into home plate in the 1991 NLCS sent the Braves the World Series.)
