Man killed in head on collision over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vance man was killed early Sunday morning in a head on collision on Alabama 216 near the three mile marker.
50-year-old Jeffery Calvin Atchley was driving a Nissian Xterra around 5:15 a.m. when he collided with a Dodge Ram driven by 47-year-old Christopher Naramore. Naramore was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Atcchley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is being investigated by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.
