Hale Co. continues storm clean up and donation drive

Hale County, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Hale County took back to back hits from these last two tornado outbreaks. Governor Kay Ivey is visiting that area Monday, including Sawyerville, but Greensboro also suffered a lot of damage too. Community members have been working together to help their own.
Hale County EMA director Russell Weeden said they still need volunteers to help with storm clean up. Several met Monday morning at Greensboro Baptist Church. Volunteers are being used to help pick up storm debris and patch up roofs with tarps.
Weeden said around 200 homes are damaged in Greensboro because of last week’s storm, but those people are getting help thanks to students and faculty at Hale County Middle and High School and Moundville Elementary School who came together to start a donation drive. " We have some really great people in the community, even people who have lost everything, they were trying to send you to someone who had it worse off than them,” said Katie Andoe, Assistant Principal at Hale County Middle School.
Hale County Middle School and Greensboro High school will accept donations from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Here’s a list of items needed:
- Non perishable food items
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Work gloves
- Gas cans
- Towels
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
- Water
- Juice boxes
- Baby/toddler items.
Call 205-371-7000 and press Ext. 4 if you need the donation items picked up.
