Hale Co. continues storm clean up and donation drive

Weeden said around 200 homes are damaged in Greensboro because of last week’s storm, but those people are getting help thanks to students and faculty at Hale County Middle and High School and Moundville Elementary School who came together to start a donation drive. " We have some really great people in the community, even people who have lost everything, they were trying to send you to someone who had it worse off than them,” said Katie Andoe, Assistant Principal at Hale County Middle School.