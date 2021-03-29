First Alert for sunshine Monday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting off this day with quiet and chilly temperatures. Most locations are in the 40s but we are seeing some upper 30s in parts of northwest Alabama. You’ll definitely need the jacket this morning before you walk out the door. Temperatures are nearly 20-30 degrees cooler now compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with some clouds to our south. It is associated with the system that produced a few strong and severe storms across our area yesterday morning. High pressure is forecast to move in today giving us plenty of sunshine and very pleasant weather. Plan for a blue sky and sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see easterly winds today at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Increasing Clouds Tuesday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry and cool with temperatures in the mid 40s. We should see sunshine tomorrow morning, but cloud cover is forecast to increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances could develop in west Alabama and spread to the east Tuesday evening. I’ve introduced a 30% chance for widely scattered showers tomorrow evening. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but I can’t rule out a few thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, some lightning, and gusty winds. Rain chances are forecast to increase across Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another cold front on Wednesday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will likely move into our area Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours. There’s a marginal or 1 out of 5 threat for a few strong or severe storms Wednesday across Central Alabama. The main threat will be strong winds and small hail. Tornado threat appears very low at this point, but not zero. Greatest chance for stronger storms will likely stay along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Once the rain moves out Wednesday evening, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly into the 50s and 40s Wednesday night.
Colder Air Returns: Temperatures are forecast to drop well below average as we finish out the week. Temperatures could start in the mid 30s Thursday morning. Frost is possible, so you might want to protect your plants and bring the pets inside. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday, but temperatures are forecast to only climb into the mid to upper 50s. You’ll likely need the jacket all day.
Potential Freeze Friday Morning: Models are hinting at a clear sky and light winds Friday morning. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of North and Central Alabama. A freeze warning will likely be issued across most of our area. You’ll want to make sure you cover and protect all of your plants from this potential freeze by Thursday afternoon. It is also a good idea to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm too. Friday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week. Frost looks possible as lows drop into the mid 30s Saturday morning.
Gorgeous Easter Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking absolutely beautiful! We will likely see plenty of sunshine as we approach Easter Weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees below average, but at least we should stay rain-free. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 60s Saturday. Easter Sunday is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. The dry and sunny weather is forecast to continue as we enter the first half of next week. April will start off chilly and dry with no threats for thunderstorms or severe weather. Sounds good to me!
