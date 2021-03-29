First Alert for sunshine Monday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting off this day with quiet and chilly temperatures. Most locations are in the 40s but we are seeing some upper 30s in parts of northwest Alabama. You’ll definitely need the jacket this morning before you walk out the door. Temperatures are nearly 20-30 degrees cooler now compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with some clouds to our south. It is associated with the system that produced a few strong and severe storms across our area yesterday morning. High pressure is forecast to move in today giving us plenty of sunshine and very pleasant weather. Plan for a blue sky and sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see easterly winds today at 5-10 mph.