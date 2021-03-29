Dr. giving vaccinations at her clinic after advocating for people of color

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Kre Trimble-Johnson was one of the first local physicians of color to publicize getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now she is administering the vaccine out of her practice Brownstone Health Care and Aesthetics in Trussville.
Dr. Kre says the process has been both challenging and rewarding.
“It’s not automatically sent to all of the doctors’ offices we had to request that you wanted to be a vaccine provider and we had to make sure that our freezer met the specifications for all of the vaccines,” Dr. Kre said.
She said the process to get approved to administer a COVID-19 vaccine took months. She was ultimately approved to carry the Moderna vaccine.
“We got our first allotment in the last week,” she said.
Dr. Kre was vaccinated at the end of 2020. She shared her COVID vaccine journey online hoping to encourage communities of color to trust the science.
“I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘Dr. Kre, we saw you on the news and if you can do it and you suggest it, we trust you and your expertise’ and they’ve gone out and gotten the vaccine, so that makes me happy. It’s also allowed for a lot of dialogue,” she said.
Dr. Kre said it feels good to do her part. She encouraged others to do the same.
“If you’re a physician or a provider and you’re not on the front lines of the hospital or ER, here’s another way you can combat this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Dr. kre says she got just enough vaccine to service her established patients but she expects to expand soon.
Visit brownstonehealthcare.com to sign up for her waiting list.
