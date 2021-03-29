Cedar Bluff man killed in two-vehicle crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cedar Bluff man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, March 25.
The victim’s name has not been released. State Troopers say the driver died when the 2014 Chevy Spark he was driving hydroplaned into the opposite lane of travel and was hit by a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
A passenger in the Chevy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 51, approximately seven miles east of Cedar Bluff.
