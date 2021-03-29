Calera police officer dies of natural causes

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer has died of natural causes.
Officer Robbie Tackett died Sunday. He worked as a police officer at Bessemer PD before he came to Calera in August 2019.
“Robbie was an exceptional police officer who served with honor and dedication. Robbie volunteered with our Explorer youth program and had an immediate positive effect on the post. Please keep Robbie’s family, friends and coworkers in your prayers,” Calera police said in a Facebook post.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
