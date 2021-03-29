Bows & boats and boots & saddles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re circling back to visit some old friends giving a second chance to some horses who need our help at Circle 8 Ranch Rescue.
Then, just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale of a great group who hoist anchor on Logan Martin Lake as we cast off with The Birmingham Sailing Club.
Another visit really hits the bull’s eye when we take you to a national archery competition coming to Visit Cullman.
And for a switch, we switch on the potter’s wheel, and inside the vault you’ll see the incredible artistry at Gaither’s Pottery. So go for a spin with us this Saturday morning at 5:30 on WSFA-TV-Montgomery or Sunday morning at 4:30 WBRC FOX6 News-Birmingham.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.