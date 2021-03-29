Appointments available at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport vaccination site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a big push to vaccinate across the state this coming week, with seven large-scale vaccination clinics opening up.
The site for Jefferson County will be at the Birmingham Airport. Officials say there are still dozens of open appointments for as early as Monday and throughout the rest of the week.
“We were stuck because we had limited doses coming in but now that is changing,” Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “We are at a point where we are getting a little bit of Johnson and Johnson flowing in, we have a steady flow of Moderna, and an increase in Pfizer.”
Dr. Hicks said the site at the airport will help move the vaccination effort along faster.
“We have the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people per day,” Hicks said. “We can do more because we are getting more.”
The site will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Hicks said the county was able to address a frequently complained about issue, the waitlist. The airport site now allows patients to schedule an appointment directly.
“Now we have the ability to have people go in and directly schedule appointments on their own,” Hicks said. “All those barriers people had and the frustrations should go away.”
Hicks said the site is launching at the perfect time with variant strains circulating.
“We are at a race against time because we know these variant strains are starting to take hold in our community,” Hicks said. “We need everyone to take advantage of all these additional opportunities that are arising.”
The county is aiming to vaccinate almost five thousand people each week at the airport site, but Dr. Hicks said the county is planning for more sites.
“There’s going to be additional sites that you will hear about as well, hopefully in the next week or so,” he said.
“We cant get to heard immunity until we increase our efforts and this is a pretty big deal,” Dr. Hicks said.
Dr. Hicks said the airport site will be open for the next few months.
Click here to make your appointment.
You can also call the county hotline to schedule and appointment.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.