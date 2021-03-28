Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A line of storms will move into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours with the primary threat being damaging winds although there is at least a low-end threat for tornadoes embedded within the thunderstorms. The overall threat for tornadoes will decrease as the line of thunderstorms approaches the I-20/59 corridor this morning. The line of thunderstorms will track southeast across Central Alabama through 4 PM today. Sunday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for counties to the north and west through 6 am.