Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A line of storms will move into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours with the primary threat being damaging winds although there is at least a low-end threat for tornadoes embedded within the thunderstorms. The overall threat for tornadoes will decrease as the line of thunderstorms approaches the I-20/59 corridor this morning. The line of thunderstorms will track southeast across Central Alabama through 4 PM today. Sunday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for counties to the north and west through 6 am.
Blount, Cullman, Colbert, Dekalb, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties are included in the Watch Area.
The line will continue tracking south and east through the day with the rain moving out of Southeast Alabama early tonight followed by much cooler, drier air dropping temperatures to near 40-degrees by sunrise Monday morning with afternoon highs ranging from 66-68-degree range.
A warm front will lift north tomorrow night returning rain chances to South Alabama and bringing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area Tuesday. Rain chances increase Tuesday night as southerly winds continue to bring in warm, moist Gulf Air. The abundant moisture coupled with an approaching strong cold front will produce widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday with the best chance for Severe Weather in South Alabama.
Much colder air will overspread the region Thursday and Friday with a chance for a light freeze in our northern counties by sunrise Friday morning.
Finally, minor flooding will continue along portions of the Tombigbee, Cahaba, Coosa, Locust Fork, and Black Warrior River Basins into early next week. If you have interests along the rivers, continue to monitor river levels until the flood threat subsides.
