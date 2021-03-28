Hoover neighborhood association pens letter of thanks to community after storms

First of all we would like to recognize the Hoover Police Department, the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Public Works Department. As soon as they were notified of the situation, they literally had to cut their way through the fallen forest on Hugh Daniel Drive to reach our community. Without hesitation, they put themselves at risk from falling trees, leaking gas lines and unstable structures to come to the aid of the people who may have needed it. They were truly amazing in their efforts to save lives and protect property.