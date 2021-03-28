Families working to rebuild Eagle Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in Eagle Point are coming together to help those who lost so much.
The Atkinson family no longer has a roof over their heads but is still grateful for what they do have. When Kathrine Atkinson walked out of her home, she quickly realized the tornado that hit Eagle Point caused some severe damage.
”We looked up and saw a gaping hole in our attic,” said Atkinson.
Even with their house in this condition, the destruction in their backyard made this all too real.
”It hurt my heart the most, it was our sanctuary where we would come with our children, swim in the pool, be quiet with our dogs, and now it’s like a war zone,” said Atkinson. “The house can be rebuilt, but I’m not sure the trees will ever be the same.”
Kathrine and her husband Kyle both assumed their house had the worst damage.
”Then when we got out and started walking around, we could see it took a direct path and devastated a whole area, and down the street, too, some houses collapsed, so we’re fortunate we have something left,” said Atkinson.
Although the severe weather devastated Eagle Point, the Atkinson family says it’s only bringing their neighborhood closer together.
“They’ve been great helping us, bringing us food and tarps and helping, and that’s what it’s all about.”
