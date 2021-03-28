Columbiana neighbors clean up after Thursday’s storms

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County neighbors are cleaning up fallen trees and in many cases, debris from their own homes, after Thursday’s tornadoes.
Saturday in Columbiana, in southern Shelby County, utility crews jockeyed for position around tree cutting services.
Numerous trees were knocked down on Deborah Drive, while nearby houses lost walls and roofs.
Susan Kennedy told us she and her husband were visiting Disney World when they received word about the damage to their home and neighborhood.
Their RV was in the shop, and she believes it would have been totaled otherwise.
“The lady who lives in the house over here, she has a handicapped son, they had to evacuate and had a gas leak over there. I think they had to evacuate several houses around here, and it’s just, it looks just like a war zone,” Kennedy told WBRC.
A nearby apartment complex caught three fallen trees that heavily damaged one building.
Shelby County’s Sheriff says a separate tornado in the northern part of the county was 34 miles long and damaged 279 buildings.
