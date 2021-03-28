Auburn police arrest suspect for criminal surveillance after victim reports camera found in residence

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect this week for criminal surveillance.
19-year-old Tate Nuebecker was arrested March 24 and is charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.
The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to a call where the victim reported that a camera was located in a private residence. Nuebecker, who is an acquaintance of the victim, was developed as a suspect. After further investigation, Auburn police say he was identified as the person who placed the camera without the victim’s knowledge or consent.
The investigation also revealed that this was an isolated crime, specifically targeting the victim.
Nuebecker was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn police.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.