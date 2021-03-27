Woman dies in car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash left a woman dead Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
The victim was identified as Valerie Johnson, 40, of Springville.
According to ALEA reports, the accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on Crawfords Cove Road approximately six miles southwest of Springville.
Johnson was fatally injured when the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country she was driving left the roadway and struck a fence. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
