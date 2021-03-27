UAB launches program to vaccinate homebound patients in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is launching a new resource to help homebound people in Jefferson County get their COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think that it is really important that these patients are not forgotten about,” UAB House Calls Lead Nurse Practitioner Chaeli Lawson said. “Even if patients are homebound, there is a lot of traffic in and out of their homes. A lot of traffic that is just necessary in order to provide their care. They are just as high risk of contracting covid-19 if they are homebound or not.”
UAB’s house call program is now administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at patient’s homes. Lawson said they have already given out 60 shots.
“They travel to the homes, give the vaccine to the scheduled patients and their caregivers, and then also wait with them for 15 minuets to monitor any signs of a reaction,” Lawson said.
She said it’s just as safe as getting a shot at a vaccine clinic.
“We have the necessary equipment and medication to be able to handle a reaction in the home if that were to occur,” Lawson said.
Lawson said because of cold chain requirements, they can only schedule six shots a day, but they hope to expand once more vaccines become available.
“Once we do, that will just give us the opportunity to be able to get more vaccines in more arms in a single day,” she said.
The doses come from UAB’s state allotment, but Lawson said the program is expected to help more than one hundred people so far.
“We anticipate we will administer 130-150 vaccines to patients and their caregivers in their homes over the next several weeks,” Lawson said.
Lawson said right now they are working on vaccinating current patients within the program, but they are accepting new patients for the vaccine.
You must live within 30 miles of UAB, be homebound, and be older than 18.
Call this number to sign up: 205-504-6098.
