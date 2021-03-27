Saturday Morning Weather

Our active weather pattern will continue into next week with several waves of disturbed weather rotating across the area. An area of low pressure and accompanying cold front will approach Northwest Alabama tonight and with the continued southerly wind flow will bring dew point temperatures will be back in the 65–69-degree range reflecting the increase in moisture and adding instability to the atmosphere. This, combined with strong wind shear will produce the threat for Severe Storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes late tonight and tomorrow morning. Again, the greatest threat will be across northern counties. The tornado and damaging wind threat will decrease during the day Sunday, but the cold front will stall over Southeast Alabama tomorrow pushing rain areas to the south.