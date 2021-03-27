Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -(Severe storms are possible between 3 AM and 6 PM on Sunday as a front moves from the northwest to southeast, with the relatively highest threat in the northwest. Hail up to quarter size, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, minor flooding may continue along portions of the Tombigbee, Cahaba, Coosa, Locust Fork, Sucarnoochee, and Black Warrior River Basins this weekend and into early next week.
We have seen a gradual increase in clouds through the morning as southeasterly winds continue to transport moisture north which will help produce better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. The better rain chances will be across North Alabama with increasing clouds from thunderstorm chances increasing later this afternoon and tonight. In the meantime, unseasonably warm conditions continue with highs around 80 this afternoon.
Our active weather pattern will continue into next week with several waves of disturbed weather rotating across the area. An area of low pressure and accompanying cold front will approach Northwest Alabama tonight and with the continued southerly wind flow will bring dew point temperatures will be back in the 65–69-degree range reflecting the increase in moisture and adding instability to the atmosphere. This, combined with strong wind shear will produce the threat for Severe Storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes late tonight and tomorrow morning. Again, the greatest threat will be across northern counties. The tornado and damaging wind threat will decrease during the day Sunday, but the cold front will stall over Southeast Alabama tomorrow pushing rain areas to the south.
Another area of low-pressure riding along the stalled front will bring a chance for another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms mostly south of I-20 Monday and Monday night with locally heavy rain possible in Southeast Alabama through Tuesday morning.
As this disturbance exits the front will lift north Wednesday. Then a strong cold front will move through the state Wednesday night. This front could be a small threat of severe storms but there is considerable uncertainty as to this potential at the moment.
Drier, much cooler conditions will return by Thursday with lows back in the 33–37-degree range by sunrise on Good Friday.)
