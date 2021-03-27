Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, JonThomas Farley!
JonThomas is a senior at Etowah High School with a 3.96 GPA. He is the SGA Class President, Marching Band Drum Major, and was a participant of Auburn University’s Summer Science Institute. He volunteers through the Salvation Army, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more. His drive to give his best always shows.
JonThomas, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
