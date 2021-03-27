Recovery begins in Bibb County after tornado damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a better look at some of the damage in Brent. Witnesses say they saw a large, wedge tornado sweep through the area destroying some homes, but thankfully sparing lives.
Carla Rawlings and her family got out of their mobile home off Goodson Road just in time before the apparent tornado picked it up and tossed it several yards away. The strong wind just blew it apart. But the family says a tree actually fell on all their valuables acting like a blanket to protect everything.
We spoke with Carla’s dad Johnny who describes the frantic phone call he got from his daughter just seconds before the storm hit.
“Oh, Lord have mercy. I busted in squalling. My wife busted in squalling about the child and lost everything they had,” Johnny Terrell said.
Terrell says he’s thankful his daughter and her family were able to survive.
“I thank the good Lord every minute of this day that she is ok and that boy,” Terrell said. “Life can’t be replaced.”
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Brierfield in another part of Bibb County. Crews will be in the Brent/Centreville area over the weekend to survey the damage.
