Pelham woman thankful house is still standing following tornado

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham was hit pretty hard Thursday night; many homes were demolished. But some are thankful the damage done to their homes was only minor.
Rachel Lamonte was home when the tornado swept through the Cross-Creek Neighborhood. She was sitting at her computer when the internet suddenly stopped working, followed by her TV.
That’s when her friend and neighbor down the street called her, saying the tornado was coming and she needed to take cover immediately. Lamonte said no sooner than she ended the call, the glass from her front door came flying into the den. She grabbed her two dogs and ran downstairs where they huddled together until the storm passed.
Lamonte said it didn’t last more than a few moments, but it was a terrifying experience. She said her voice is hoarse now from screaming.
Lamonte said there wasn’t significant damage done to her home, some busted windows, missing shingles on the roof, and toppled pillars on her front porch. Huge trees in her back yard were also pushed over and snapped like twigs.
Lamonte said she’s thankful there doesn’t appear to be any interior damage, so she’s staying put even with the lights out.
“My powerlines are all sitting over there. I’m going to weather the storm. I have a friend who texted me who said he had a generator that I can borrow, which is a blessing, and another friend of mine said I could borrow their little 110, or whatever it’s called, window unit, so I’m safe, and I’ll take a shower at the gym in the morning,” Lamonte said.
Lamonte said the experience was all a blur, and it wasn’t until she laid down to try to go to sleep that she realized she was trembling.
She said she has spring break coming up and wasn’t expecting to spend the week cleaning up, but she said she feels blessed to be alive and still have her home.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.