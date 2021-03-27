Oak Mountain HS overflowing with donations, people asked to take donations and give to those in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain high school assistant principal says they have an influx of donations and supplies in the school cafeteria that they need to get rid of.
Assistant Principal Kyle Dudley says they have been “very blessed with donations” from the supply drive, and he suggests people come pick up the extra donations and give them away to those who need it.
Dudley adds they will give you all the supplies you need if you are willing to provide the labor.
They will be at Oak Mountain High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.