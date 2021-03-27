Hoover woman credits her son for warning her of incoming tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman is grateful that her son told her to take cover before a tornado tore through her neighborhood.
Sometimes the danger doesn’t seem real until someone is yelling at you to take cover, and for one survivor, that voice was her son.
“She didn’t want to pick up at first, she was working,” said Brenton Nash, who is the band director in Winfield.
Finally she did answer.
“I said ‘what is it?’, and he said you have to pay attention to the weather!” his mother Barbara Nash recalled.
In minutes, everything changed.
“The power went out, and he said MOM, go get in the laundry room,” she said.
She grabbed her dog and took cover in the laundry room.
“I went and crouched down and I was still on the phone with him the whole time,” she said.
Around her, her home started peeling apart.
“The roof came off, and that sound is something I’ll never forget,” she said.
Nor will her son.
“I was also very scared, but she’s here,” said Brenton, who got home as soon as he could to help his mom.
She picked up his call in her kitchen, which is now covered in debris.
Every room in the house is ruined... all except that laundry room, where a sign that reads “Be still and know that I am God,” hangs outside.
“And that’s not an accident,” she said.
She says the community has been helping each neighbor affected by the storm and she is so grateful for the outpouring of support, including the support from her church Dawson Church.
