Get credentials before trusting any roofer to work on your damaged home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With so many people needing roof repairs after Thursday’s severe weather, there aren’t enough professionals to go around at first.
Unfortunately there are people who will take advantage of other people’s suffering, so we talked to a licensed and bonded expert who says with rain on the way, there are a few things you can do now.
First, a tarp is a great first step and a professional may be able to come out and put a tarp safely over your damaged roof to buy time until repairs can begin. Jason Smith, owner of Cardinal Roofing, says it’s a job for experts, because damaged roofs can be very dangerous and could injure people who do not have experience.
Secondly, if someone claiming to be a roofer or even a handyman wants to help you, ask them to show you their credentials and make sure they’re legit so you don’t get taken advantage of.
“The thing is that no matter who you use, you need to make sure they have liability insurance because with this being a right to work state, you don’t want any issues to crop up if someone falls off their house and injures themselves and they are not properly licensed, etc,” said Smith. He says professional roofers will be able to give you a timetable on what to expect and will stay in touch.
