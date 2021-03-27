Cleanup continues in Helena, donations needed off Cunningham Road

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alfreda Hudson and Virginia Billings have been neighbors for years, but both are still trying to process the damage left behind from Thursday’s tornado.
“No one really has lights, they have roof damage or they have all the windows blown out,” said Helena resident Alfreda Hudson.
Volunteers continued to clean up debris Saturday in Old Town Helena and off Cunningham Road where Hudson and Billings live, a community hit hard with damage.
“It’s been great to see so many strangers come together. They brought food, they’re clearing off, it’s been great that we come together because that’s what we should do. We are all God’s children and he would want all of us to come together,” said Virginia Billings.
Although a lot of the debris has been cleared, residents off Cunningham Drive are still concerned. Most of them still don’t have power and they’re asking for your help.
“We need more help, I was asking the city about generators because we’re losing all of our food,” said Billings.
“We don’t have power and it’s still raining inside peoples houses. I just want people to come over here and be concerned about us. We need help with this stuff. Some people don’t have insurance and what you do have isn’t enough to cover the cost of the damage,” said Hudson.
From tarps, hotel rooms, to food and water, Hudson and Billings say donations are still needed in Helena.
