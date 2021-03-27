ADPH to hold large scale drive through vaccination clinics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced they will be holding free, drive-thru vaccination clinics in multiple counties starting March 27.
Counties include Colbert, Escambia, Franklin, Geneva, Jefferson, Montgomery and Walker Counties.
There is no cost to receive the vaccine. For more information visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov.
People currently eligible for vaccination are those who are 55 years old and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phases 1a, 1b and 1c in Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
