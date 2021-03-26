YMCA of Greater B’ham providing free showers, child care services to tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s Greystone and Pelham branches have opened their facilities to families and individuals who are in need of child care and a place to shower after the impact of Thursday’s fatal storms.
The Pelham YMCA, located at 2610 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham, AL 35124, and Greystone YMCA, 5414 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242, are the YMCA of Greater Birmingham branches located within the hard-hit areas of Shelby County and Birmingham.
“So many people in these areas have been affected and/or displaced by these storms and we are here to help with warm showers, locker rooms and child care while families recover and handle the business of clean-up and rebuilding,” according to Kristin Harris, Executive Director of the Greystone YMCA.
“We are offering Free Drop-in Child Care for children of tornado victims who are walking through age 12. The hours are until 5:00pm Friday and 8:00am – 2:00pm Saturday at the Greystone YMCA, and 1:00pm – 5:00pm Friday and 12:00pm - 4:00pm on Sunday at the Pelham YMCA. This will begin again on Monday and continue for the next couple of weeks based upon community need, so please call the YMCA’s directly for future times,” Harris said.
Showers and locker rooms are available at both YMCA branches during open hours.
Greystone YMCA: Monday – Thursday: 5:00am – 8:00pm | 5:00am – 7:00pm | Saturday: 8:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Pelham YMCA: Monday – Friday: 6:00am – 7:00pm | Saturday: 8:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Those in need who have been impacted by Thursday’s storms may call the Greystone YMCA directly at 205-981-0144 and the Pelham YMCA at 205-664-9622 for more information. The YMCA of Greater Birmingham asks that you share this information with anyone you know in these area who may need help.
