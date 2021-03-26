YMCA of Greater B’ham providing free showers, child care services to tornado victims

“We are offering Free Drop-in Child Care for children of tornado victims who are walking through age 12. The hours are until 5:00pm Friday and 8:00am – 2:00pm Saturday at the Greystone YMCA, and 1:00pm – 5:00pm Friday and 12:00pm - 4:00pm on Sunday at the Pelham YMCA. This will begin again on Monday and continue for the next couple of weeks based upon community need, so please call the YMCA’s directly for future times,” Harris said.