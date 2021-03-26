U-Haul offering 30 days free storage in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at four Alabama facilities to those impacted by the severe storms that hit the Birmingham metro area on Thursday.
Many residential properties sustained severe damage in the storm, and fatalities were reported. U-Haul officials say accessibility to local storage can assist in the community’s recovery and rebuilding process.
“Thursday’s tornado caused widespread damage in our communities,” stated Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we are able to provide them with a secure facility to store their possessions for 30 days at no cost.”
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program, or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:
540 Valley Ave.
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 942-6833
7733 First Ave. N.
Birmingham, AL 35206
(205) 833-1208
3195 Hwy. 280
Birmingham, AL 35243
(205) 262-9115
800 28th St. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 730-7821
