U-Haul offering 30 days free storage in B’ham
** FILE ** The U-Haul logo is shown on the side of a trailer on a dealer lot, June 14, 2006, in a Des Moines, Iowa file photo. U-Haul International parent Amerco Inc. releases second-quarter earnings after the bell. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Source: CHARLIE NEIBERGALL)
By WBRC Staff | March 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 1:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at four Alabama facilities to those impacted by the severe storms that hit the Birmingham metro area on Thursday.

Many residential properties sustained severe damage in the storm, and fatalities were reported. U-Haul officials say accessibility to local storage can assist in the community’s recovery and rebuilding process.

“Thursday’s tornado caused widespread damage in our communities,” stated Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we are able to provide them with a secure facility to store their possessions for 30 days at no cost.”

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program, or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Birmingham

540 Valley Ave.

Birmingham, AL 35209

(205) 942-6833

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake

7733 First Ave. N.

Birmingham, AL 35206

(205) 833-1208

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mountainbrook

3195 Hwy. 280

Birmingham, AL 35243

(205) 262-9115

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown

800 28th St. N.

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 730-7821

