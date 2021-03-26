Some Alabama Winn-Dixie stores to offer COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Winn-Dixie announced Friday that some stores in Alabama will soon offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be made online starting Saturday, March 27 and vaccines will begin Wednesday, March 31.
To make an appointment, you can visit the following website: www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
The vaccine will be administered at the following locations:
Calhoun County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 447: 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207
Chilton County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 411: 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045
Elmore County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 428: 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092
Winn-Dixie Store No. 451: 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054
Jefferson County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 435: 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213
Winn-Dixie Store No. 500: 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126
Lee County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 579: 1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832
Montgomery County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 446: 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108
Winn-Dixie Store No. 448: 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116
Tallapoosa County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 456: 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City, AL 35010
Tuscaloosa County
Winn-Dixie Store No. 407: 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Winn-Dixie Store No. 479: 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
For information on who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama, you can visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
