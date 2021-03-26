Reports: Backlog of weather warnings going out late on some apps, devices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been reports from several folks in central Alabama Thursday evening that some of the tornado and thunderstorm warnings issued earlier in the day on Thursday are just now popping up on some mobile devices.
We’re not yet certain what is causing these warnings to appear later than they were issued or after their expiration, but as of 8 p.m., there are no tornado warnings active in the WBRC viewing area.
But keep in mind, the threat isn’t over yet. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. for many counties in central Alabama.
Check in with WBRC FOX6 News and if there are any warnings anywhere in our viewing area, we’ll be on television tracking those storms.
